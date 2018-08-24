REX American Resources Corp (REX) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of REX American Resources worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Holding Co. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 18,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,070,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $78.35 on Friday. REX American Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $70.48 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $490.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.56. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $120.82 million during the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

