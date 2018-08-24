Reviewing Syntel (SYNT) & NTT DATA Corp/ADR (NTDTY)

Syntel (OTCMKTS: NTDTY) and NTT DATA Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Syntel does not pay a dividend. NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

40.3% of Syntel shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Syntel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syntel and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syntel $923.83 million 3.65 $166.26 million $2.02 20.13 NTT DATA Corp/ADR $19.12 billion 0.93 $523.55 million $0.51 24.94

NTT DATA Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Syntel. Syntel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Syntel and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syntel 18.42% 3,237.31% 38.35% NTT DATA Corp/ADR 2.76% 8.76% 3.44%

Risk and Volatility

Syntel has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Corp/ADR has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Syntel and NTT DATA Corp/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syntel 2 10 0 0 1.83 NTT DATA Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syntel presently has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential downside of 32.91%. Given Syntel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Syntel is more favorable than NTT DATA Corp/ADR.

Summary

Syntel beats NTT DATA Corp/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc. engages in the provision of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics and Telecom. The Banking and Financial Services segment assists clients in the areas, such as cards and payments, retail banking, wholesale banking, consumer lending, risk management, investment banking, reconciliations, fraud analysis, mobile banking, and compliance and securities services. The Healthcare and Life Sciences segment provides a range of services and solutions to the industry to address regulatory requirements and emerging industry trends. The Insurance segment offers assistance in improving efficiency and effectiveness of the customers operations and in achieving business transformation. The Manufacturing segment comprises of business consulting and technology services. The Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segment serves a wide spectrum of retailers of specialty, apparel, and home improvement industries. The company was founded by Bharat Desai and Neerja Sethi on April 15, 1980 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

NTT DATA Corp/ADR Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, and Global. It offers business consulting services, such as business strategy, business process optimization, and organizational change management; and IT consulting services, including IT strategy and governance, information and knowledge management, and program management office consulting services. The company also provides architecture strategy and design, application development and system integration, quality assurance and testing, application management and outsourcing, legacy modernization, mobility, and online services; embedded and real-time systems; and application development technologies. In addition, it offers enterprise application services comprising SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft application services; and enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, business intelligence, and enterprise portal solutions. Further, the company provides business intelligence; analytics, predictive analytics, and data mining; enterprise performance management; big data; governance, risk, and compliance; information management; and data warehousing and data management services. Additionally, it offers infrastructure services, which include data center, IT security, application hosting, network, service desk support, contact center management, remote infrastructure management, and desktop services; and business process and infrastructure management outsourcing services. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

