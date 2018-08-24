Reviewing resTORbio (TORC) & Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

resTORbio (NASDAQ: KALA) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of resTORbio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares resTORbio and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio N/A N/A -$33.77 million ($8.42) -1.19 Kala Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 7,887.24 -$42.21 million ($5.84) -2.20

resTORbio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than resTORbio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for resTORbio and Kala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

resTORbio presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 192.50%. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.90%. Given resTORbio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe resTORbio is more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares resTORbio and Kala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio N/A N/A N/A Kala Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.26% -43.04%

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats resTORbio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

