Retirement Capital Strategies Invests $205,000 in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Medtronic comprises about 0.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $5,522,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,117,000 after purchasing an additional 161,270 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.34.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

