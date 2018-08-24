Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 60,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,794. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $509.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Resources Connection had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RECN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 31,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 516.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

