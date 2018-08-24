Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (RFP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.02

Press coverage about Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4107903992114 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

RFP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 6,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,099. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products Common Stock (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Resolute Forest Products Common Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Resolute Forest Products Common Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

