Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Director James E. Duffy Sells 1,000 Shares

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Resolute Energy stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,571. Resolute Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $707.27 million, a P/E ratio of 515.33 and a beta of 3.35.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Resolute Energy Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Energy by 90.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Resolute Energy by 1,429.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

