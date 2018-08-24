Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bruker Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Bruker stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Bruker had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

