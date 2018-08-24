Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vectrus (VEC)

Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2018 – Vectrus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2018 – Vectrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/8/2018 – Vectrus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2018 – Vectrus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

7/2/2018 – Vectrus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $32.63 on Friday. Vectrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. research analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $49,627.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $346,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter worth $3,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter worth $184,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vectrus by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 605,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

