Rentledger Trading Up 1.1% Today (RTL)

Rentledger (CURRENCY:RTL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Rentledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rentledger has traded flat against the US dollar. Rentledger has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $175.00 worth of Rentledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00264512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00153548 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032493 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rentledger

Rentledger’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Rentledger’s official Twitter account is @rentledgerio . Rentledger’s official website is rentledger.io

Rentledger Token Trading

Rentledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

