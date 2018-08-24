Renos (RNS) Achieves Market Cap of $431,032.00

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Renos has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Renos has a market cap of $431,032.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Renos Coin Profile

RNS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin . The official website for Renos is renoscoin.com

Renos Coin Trading

Renos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Renos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Renos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

