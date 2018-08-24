ReneSola (SOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Decline in ReneSola’s share price is narrower than its industry over the past three months. ReneSola continues to benefit from a steady flow of contracts from both domestic and international customers. Coming to the domestic front, the company believes that China's rooftop solar market will provide a significant space for its expansion. Its growth is also strongly driven by its China DG projects. The company remains focused on monetizing its project portfolio, while looking for opportunities to expand its pipeline across key markets. However, since, a significant portion of its revenues is denominated in foreign currencies; the company faces foreign currency exchange risk. Also, the U.S. administration imposition of tariff on the import of solar panels and modules are tailwinds for the company.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOL. Roth Capital lowered ReneSola from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of SOL opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of ReneSola worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

