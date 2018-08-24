Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Director Purchases $23,200.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Director John Bello acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 708,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,023.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, John Bello acquired 414,477 shares of Reed’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,047.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REED traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,020. Reed’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reed’s stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Reed’s worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

