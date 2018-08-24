Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 780 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,712,000 after buying an additional 370,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Moody’s by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after buying an additional 326,025 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 331,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,425,000 after buying an additional 282,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2,056.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after buying an additional 281,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $4,530,127.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,151.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.00%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

