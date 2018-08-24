Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,883 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $62.43 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

