Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,006 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 294.0% in the first quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 199,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 164.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,176,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $73.86 on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

