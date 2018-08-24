Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRGB. TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $315.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 398,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 193,143 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,916,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,473,000 after purchasing an additional 128,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 124,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,804,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

