Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 84.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Hat by 16,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Red Hat by 17,117.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,395 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 136,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Red Hat by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Hat alerts:

In related news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $334,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHT shares. ValuEngine cut Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.83.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.