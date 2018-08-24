Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,600 ($97.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.52) to GBX 5,100 ($65.19) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($94.59) to GBX 7,600 ($97.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($86.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,100 ($90.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,992.86 ($89.39).

RB opened at GBX 6,725 ($85.96) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,562 ($71.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($103.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a GBX 70.50 ($0.90) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

