Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties primarily in North America. It focuses on developing mineral interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is based in Midland, Texas. “

8/20/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

8/16/2018 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

8/16/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $29.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2018 – Viper Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2018 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of VNOM opened at $38.66 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 88.05% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 224.30%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,615 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $293,786.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,183,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

