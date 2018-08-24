Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for pdvWireless (PDVW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of pdvWireless (NASDAQ: PDVW) recently:

8/21/2018 – pdvWireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2018 – pdvWireless was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/14/2018 – pdvWireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “pdvWireless, Inc. develops and sells wireless communications applications. It offers cloud-based pdvConnect mobile resource management solutions that enable businesses to locate and communicate with field workers, and enhance documentation of work events and job status. The company also sells and installs equipment used to run the wireless communications applications. pdvWireless, Inc., formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc., is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

8/8/2018 – pdvWireless was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2018 – pdvWireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2018 – pdvWireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/5/2018 – pdvWireless was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2018 – pdvWireless was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

6/27/2018 – pdvWireless was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2018 – pdvWireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “pdvWireless, Inc. develops and sells wireless communications applications. It offers cloud-based pdvConnect mobile resource management solutions that enable businesses to locate and communicate with field workers, and enhance documentation of work events and job status. The company also sells and installs equipment used to run the wireless communications applications. pdvWireless, Inc., formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc., is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of PDVW stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,501. The company has a market cap of $438.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.80. pdvWireless Inc has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Get pdvWireless Inc alerts:

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 517.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. analysts predict that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $799,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 50,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,283.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 148,121 shares of company stock worth $3,858,105 and sold 51,744 shares worth $1,648,526. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in pdvWireless during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in pdvWireless during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in pdvWireless during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in pdvWireless during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in pdvWireless by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for pdvWireless Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for pdvWireless Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.