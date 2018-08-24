Raymond James Raises Premier (PINC) Price Target to $49.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PINC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

PINC opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares in the company, valued at $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth about $245,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 4,665.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 52.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 51.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 683,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 84.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

