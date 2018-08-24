Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Total System Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,908,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,253,000 after acquiring an additional 329,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Total System Services by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 505,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,727,000 after acquiring an additional 288,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Total System Services by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 272,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,148,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Total System Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Total System Services stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

