Raymond James Downgrades Lannett (LCI) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Lannett from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.10.

NYSE:LCI opened at $4.75 on Monday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $203.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Lannett news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $192,622.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 381,177 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,100,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 6.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 32.8% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 810,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 36.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 215,228 shares during the last quarter.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

