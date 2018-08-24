Raymond James Downgrades Finisar (FNSR) to Market Perform

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Finisar to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Finisar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of FNSR opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Finisar has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $310.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.93 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $513,233.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,387.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $53,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $458,181.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,283 shares of company stock worth $2,167,493. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 912,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 154,035 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,845,000.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

