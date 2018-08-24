Raven Russia (RUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.40

Shares of Raven Russia (LON:RUS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 47.35 ($0.61), with a volume of 1037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.30 ($0.60).

Raven Russia Company Profile (LON:RUS)

Raven Russia was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (?TISE?).

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.