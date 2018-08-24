Raven Industries (RAVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Raven Industries stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 441.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 82.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 61.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

