Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post sales of $100.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $99.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $401.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $401.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $416.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $404.60 million to $423.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 16,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,613. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $31,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rambus by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rambus by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 467,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

