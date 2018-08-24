RabbitCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RBBT)

RabbitCoin (CURRENCY:RBBT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One RabbitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RabbitCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. RabbitCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of RabbitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00265523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00152081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032047 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About RabbitCoin

RabbitCoin’s total supply is 130,615,575,432 coins. The Reddit community for RabbitCoin is /r/rabbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RabbitCoin’s official Twitter account is @rabbitcointeam . The official website for RabbitCoin is rabbitcoin.co

RabbitCoin Coin Trading

RabbitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RabbitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RabbitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RabbitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

