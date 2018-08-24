Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $20.64 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

