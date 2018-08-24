QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $19.31 million and $4.52 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Koinex and DDEX. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00269938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00147989 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032807 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,316,585 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DragonEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Koinex, Bitbns, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

