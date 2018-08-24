Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.35

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00005322 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $83,497.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001412 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00059056 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00062679 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.03310048 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Upbit, Iquant and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

