Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $397,000 in A Schulman Inc (SHLM) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A Schulman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in A Schulman by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in A Schulman during the 1st quarter worth about $35,238,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A Schulman by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 523,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in A Schulman by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 495,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 429,687 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. A Schulman Inc has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHLM. BidaskClub downgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A Schulman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

