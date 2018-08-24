Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of HomeStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 47.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 330,003 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 51.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 807,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 274,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 20.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% during the first quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 145,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $343,265.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of HMST opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $807.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. HomeStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

