Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,530 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 79,114 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 496,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.50 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

