Qualstar (QBAK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qualstar earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 48.4164122531531 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

QBAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qualstar from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of QBAK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,750. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.22.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Qualstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand name; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

