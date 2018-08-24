Qiwi (QIWI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on QIWI. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Qiwi stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.74. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.70 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Qiwi will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Qiwi by 146.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Qiwi by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

