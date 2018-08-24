QEP Resources (QEP) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.75. QEP Resources shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2046427 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.12 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,217,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 438,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,243,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,380 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,447,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 579,675 shares in the last quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Talara Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,862,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.