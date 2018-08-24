Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mammoth Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 442.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TUSK. Barclays lifted their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.66. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $42.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $10,111,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 285.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 343.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.