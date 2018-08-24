Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Issued By Wedbush

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

DKS stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,155,441 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,116 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,076 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,071,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 797,195 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,904,000 after acquiring an additional 660,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

