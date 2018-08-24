Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Increased by Analyst (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Imperial Capital lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Wednesday, August 22nd. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

NYSE DAL opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 375.0% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 558.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $97,377.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $389,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,681,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,034 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,790 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.