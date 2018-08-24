Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of RY stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,154,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,039 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 58.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,886,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326,711 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,504,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,575,000 after purchasing an additional 443,292 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,819,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,034,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,067,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

