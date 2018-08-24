PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 3,741.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in PVH by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $180,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $3,364,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.16.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

