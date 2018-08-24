Pure Storage’s (PSTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

PSTG opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $3,229,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $2,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,175,438 shares of company stock worth $168,074,680 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

