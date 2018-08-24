Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) President David Hatfield Sells 150,000 Shares

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Hatfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $3,631,500.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, David Hatfield sold 4,963 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $116,183.83.

On Monday, June 18th, David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $3,711,000.00.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.52 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,285,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,122 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,990,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,590,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 172,897 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,205 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of Pure Storage to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

