Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) President David Hatfield Sells 150,000 Shares

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Hatfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 18th, David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $3,631,500.00.
- On Thursday, July 5th, David Hatfield sold 4,963 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $116,183.83.
- On Monday, June 18th, David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $3,711,000.00.
NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.52 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,285,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,114,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,122 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,990,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,590,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 172,897 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,480,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,205 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of Pure Storage to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.
