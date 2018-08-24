ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2018 // No Comments

Comerica Bank lessened its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000.

CSM opened at $71.02 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply