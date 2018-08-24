ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000.

CSM opened at $71.02 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

