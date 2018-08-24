PRiVCY Reaches Market Cap of $362,474.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $362,474.00 and approximately $11,210.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00269453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00149933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032113 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010777 BTC.

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 21,260,991 coins and its circulating supply is 6,988,542 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

