Pressure Technologies Plc (PRES) Insider Brian M. Newman Buys 530 Shares

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) insider Brian M. Newman acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £694.30 ($887.51).
Shares of PRES stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.63) on Friday. Pressure Technologies Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.26 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.43).
Pressure Technologies Company Profile
