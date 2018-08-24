Pressure Technologies Plc (PRES) Insider Brian M. Newman Buys 530 Shares

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) insider Brian M. Newman acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £694.30 ($887.51).

Shares of PRES stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.63) on Friday. Pressure Technologies Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.26 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.43).

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

