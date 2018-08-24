Premier (PINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PINC. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Premier to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Premier stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,678 shares in the company, valued at $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 4,665.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,838 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 52.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 51.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 683,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 84.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

