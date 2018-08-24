Premier Inc (PINC) Director Sells $130,050.00 in Stock

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Director William E. Mayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PINC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.24 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 47.84%. Premier’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Premier to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

